US on the new ISIS chief al-Hashimi,‘He is a nobody, we aren’t impressed’

A US official referred to the new ISIS chief Al-Hashimi that he is a nobody, and will be terminated soon.

The terror group ISIS announced its new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi last week after a US commando raid killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of the ultra-violent movement. But the real problem faced by the US military is that now they are facing a ghost. Al-Hashimi is not present anywhere in retrieved ISIS documents and only some minor references are made of him in ISIS releases.

A senior US official said that monitoring of Islamic State social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi.“That has become a major issue in if you will, the ISIS social media world. This guy appears to be a nobody,” the official told reporters.“What little we know about him, we’re not impressed. And if he’s in Iraq or Syria, we don’t think he’s too long for the world anyway,” he said.