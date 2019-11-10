800 Dirham fine for this traffic offence: Warning by UAE police ahead of rainy season

The UAE police has warned that a fine of 800 Dirham will imposed upon the drivers for doing this act while driving. The Abu Dhabi Police has issued this friendly yet pointed warning on their social media pages.

“Enjoy the weather… but be careful. Please avoid filming the rain while driving as this is a danger to you and other drivers on the road.”

Driving and using mobile phones can result in a Dh 800 fine and 4 traffic points according to the Article 32 of the Traffic Rules and Regulations law.