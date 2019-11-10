Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli gets a new ‘furry’ friend; See pics

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were enjoying their vacation in Bhutan. The couples had shared some their vacation photos on social media.

Recently Anushaka Sharama has shared a photo on Instagram. In that photos the couple can be seen cuddling with a puppy in front of a temple.

Both Anushka and Virat are seen dressed in their thickest jackets, gloves and woollen hats to brave the cold. In one pic, Anushka is seen flashing a big smile while a puppy sits in her lap. The next picture shows Virat playing with the puppy.

Recently, even Virat shared some pictures from the vacation and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”