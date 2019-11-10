BJP MP injured in car accident

Senior BJP leader from Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat was injured in a car accident. Rawat, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal constituency was injured after his car met with an accident and turned turtle down.

The accident occured on Sunday morning in Bhimgoda area in Haridwar. Rawat is under treatment in AIIMS in Rishikesh.

As per police Rawat reached Haridwar on Sunday morning in train. He was going to his constituency to attend a function on the way his driver saw a car coming in overspeed and tried to avert a crash with it. In this the car turned down and Rawat, his driver and gunmen got injured.