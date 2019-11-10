Considering to raise vaping age to 21, says Trump

The US may soon crack on widely popular pub culture of vaping by raising the age bar to 21.US President Trump said the administration plans to raise the vaping age to 21 “or so” but also suggested that the administration may be backing off plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

“We’re going to be coming out with a very important position on vaping,” Trump said. “We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so, so we’ll be coming out with something next week very important on vaping,” he said.