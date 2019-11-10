Facebook apologizes after ‘ghost’ employ complains about racist company culture

Facebook readily apologized for an anonymous blog post which alleged a racist culture in the social media company discriminating against black, Hispanic and female Asian employees.

“No one at Facebook, or anywhere, should have to put up with this behavior,” Bertie Thomson, Facebook vice president of corporate communications said in a statement. “We are sorry. It goes against everything that we stand for as a company. We’re listening and working hard to do better.”

The serious allegation against the social media giant was made by a group claiming to have past and present employees of Facebook as members. In the post, the employees detail a number of racist incidents, including a program manager who was asked by two white colleagues to clean up their mess and another employee who said human resources took no action after they reported an incident.

There were also multiple stories involving employees giving negative anonymous feedback on Facebook’s performance review system to hurt their minority colleagues’ performance ratings