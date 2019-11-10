‘Friends Forever’:See the adorable friendship of a cheetah and dog: Videos

A story of an adorable and awesome friendship is breaking the internet. It is because her the friends are a prey and a hunter that is a dog and cheetah.
Some beautiful videos capturing the awesome moments of these friends has become viral on the internet. These unusual friends lives in Cincinnati Zoo in USA.
They -cheetah and dog – first met in September. Trainers at Cincinnati Zoo decided to find a playmate for a baby cheetah. And now they are thick and best friends.
The 3-month-old cheetah cub, named Kris, was sole-surviving baby of its mother’s litter at Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo authorities decided to raise Kris. Eventually, to curb Kris’ loneliness, they paired it with a rescue puppy named Remus. Since being paired, they started hanging out together.
After a long day of play, it’s time to snuggle.
Brave little cheetah cub Kris explored the large outdoor Cheetah Encounter yard for the first time today with her companion dog Remus and her care team. No set schedule for when visitors will be able to see her yet. Kris, we are so proud of you right meow!
