‘Friends Forever’:See the adorable friendship of a cheetah and dog: Videos

A story of an adorable and awesome friendship is breaking the internet. It is because her the friends are a prey and a hunter that is a dog and cheetah.

Some beautiful videos capturing the awesome moments of these friends has become viral on the internet. These unusual friends lives in Cincinnati Zoo in USA.

They -cheetah and dog – first met in September. Trainers at Cincinnati Zoo decided to find a playmate for a baby cheetah. And now they are thick and best friends.

The 3-month-old cheetah cub, named Kris, was sole-surviving baby of its mother’s litter at Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo authorities decided to raise Kris. Eventually, to curb Kris’ loneliness, they paired it with a rescue puppy named Remus. Since being paired, they started hanging out together.

See the videos:

After a long day of play, it's time to snuggle. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden