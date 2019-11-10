Imran Khan extends Kartarpur corridor as proof for Pak’s commitment for regional peace

Congratulating the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a testimony to Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace.

“Today we are not only opening the border but also our hearts for the Sikh community,” he said. Prime minister Khan said the unprecedented gesture of goodwill from his government was a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev and religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Khan congratulated the Sikh community on both sides of the border and the world over on the historic day, the report said.

He added that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence would promote the governments to work for larger interests of the people of the sub-continent, he said.