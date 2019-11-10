Indian coastal line receding at alarming rate due to rising sea level,Disturbing facts disclosed

The global warming is raising the sea levels and it often paints a picture of a distant future with fewer Islands and changed the shape of subcontinents. But calculations by a US-based science organization US central it will happen sooner not in distant future, to be exactly within 2050.

The projection shows many coveted Mumbai places like CST Terminal, Mumbai Municipal corporation, Reserve Bank of India, Oval maidan and Brabourne Stadium all submerged undersea. Global warming is causing an avalanche of other climate changes that are not fully evaluated now. The Study projects more than 300 million human lives in danger by 2050. The rising sea level could bring another potential shortage for a vital resource- Freshwater. Freshwater availability will affect more population and could threaten livability on the planet.

The melting ice in Antarctic glaciers is considered to be one of the factors of rising sea levels. However, the rise in sea levels cannot be resisted in a conventional way and strong commitments to undo Climate change is the necessity of the hour.