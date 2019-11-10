Indian version of Kashmir situation not accepted by International community, Pak foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi in an interaction with Indian journalists in the Kartarpur event commented that the Indian narrative of reorganizing Kashmir was essential to bring about socio-economic development in the region has not been accepted by the international community and the Kashmiris. He also added that the people in the valley consider the change in the status of Kashmir to bring it under union territories was primely intended to affect the demographics of the region.

On August 5, India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan reacted to this sharply by expelling Indian ambassador and downgrading diplomatic ties to India.

India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and ruled out any third party mediation, including either from the UN or the US, saying it is a bilateral issue with Pakistan.