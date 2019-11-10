Johnny Depp requested to seek mental health help by ex Amber Heard

Amber Heard, the ex-wife of ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ actor Johny Depp requested him to submit to a mental health assessment, according to new court documents.

Amber Heard, America’s third beautiful woman according to a recent US survey had formally asked Johnny that he should allow a mental health professional to carry out an Independent Mental Evaluation(IME). Amber Heard strongly believes Johnny to be a gentleman but is substance abuse of prescription drugs and severe alcoholism contributes to his erratic behavior. Amber divorced Johnny after a domestic violence suite with much media hype showing Amber with a bruised face. Though she never named Johnny explicitly in the suite, it was evident that Johnny roughed her up in the statements. Johnny filed a countersuit against Heard for defamation following this.

Amber heard says that Johnny’s connection with reality is toggling and he becomes paranoid when under the influence of drugs. Johnny is widely known for his addiction to drugs and alcohol and is going through a rough patch of life now.