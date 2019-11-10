Juhi Rastogi reveals about the person who first kissed her: Video

The television series ‘Uppum Mulakum’ is one of the most popular malayalam TV programme. Juhi Rustagi who plays ‘Lachu’ in the series is very much popular in every household in Kerala.

The little actress is a social media superstar. All the posts that she shares on social media goes viral. Now an interview given by Juhi has become viral on social media. The actress has revealed her likes, dislikes and her experiences on that interview.

Juhi has revealed that she is a die-hard fan of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. She has also said that Aishwarya Lakshmi is her favourite actress.

Juhi has also revelaed about the person who gave her first kiss. The actress to question answered that it was her father who gave her first kiss. She said that her mother has told her that her father gave her first kiss.

The interview has been viewed till now around 1 lakh people.