Commenting on Ayodhya verdict, LK Advani the man who took Ayodhya Ram temple again to center stage by his historic Ratha Yatra said with the verdict delivered by the Supreme court he is cleared of all charges.

He said it is the time to “leave all contention and acrimony behind” and embrace communal concord and peace. In a statement, LK Advani said it was “gratifying” that the belief and sentiments of crores of countrymen have been respected.