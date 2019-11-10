Malayalam actor supports CPM MLA Swaraj over Facebook post against SC verdict on Ayodhya

State award winning actor Manikandan has come supporting CPM MLA M.Swaraj over Facebook post against Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. The actor shared a post on his Facebook in which he responded to the controversy.

‘Met M.Swaraj MLA at Tripunithura on today. He is not in jail as some ‘yellow dailies’ wrote.

M Swaraj courted controversy after his FB post indirectly criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict in Ayodhya case. In the post, the CPM leader asked: “Did innocent folks feel there would have been a different judgment in the current Indian context.”

Earlier on Saturday, Yuva Morcha state president KP Prakash Babu lodged a police complaint against M Swaraj, MLA, over his controversial Facebook post. In the complaint sent to state police chief Loknath Behera and Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A V George, the Yuva Morcha leader said that Swaraj made the remark on the apex court judgment with an intention to trigger riots.