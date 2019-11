Lady superstar Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne will be teaming up for a horror film. This is for the first time that Manju Warrier is acting along Sunny Wayne.

The film will be directed by debutant directors Salil and Ranjith. Jiss Toms will be bankrolling this film.

Details about this film such as the title, the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.