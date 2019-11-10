Motiongate in Dubai announces ‘mega discount’

In line with the UAE government’s ‘Year of Tolerance’ initiative the Motiongate in Dubai has announced mega discount. The announcement was done on Sunday.

The ‘Year of Tolerance’ offer allows full access to the park for Dh.49 from November 14 to 16.

The ‘Year of Tolerance’ initiative of UAE government is aiming at celebrating the spirit of acceptance, coexistence and oneness.

“UAE residents can expect a truly spectacular celebration at Motiongate Dubai with thrilling rides, exciting shows, and many other movie-themed attractions. Through this initiative Motiongate Dubai intends to bring people from all walks of life and diverse cultures under one roof to share and experience the unity in diversity of UAE,” the company said in an announcement.