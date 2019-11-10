Nagpur T20I: Bangladesh fighting to chase the victory target of 175

In cricket, Bangladesh is still fighting to chase the victory target of 175 set by India in the third and final T20I match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, in Nagpur.

Bangladesh has scored 126 runs losing 5 wickets in 15.3 overs.

Earlier Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field. India has scored 174 runs with a loss of 5 wickets in twenty overs. S S Iyer scored 62 while K L Rahul made 52 runs.

India and Bangladesh have won one match each and are looking for a desperate win as the match is going to be the series decider.