Nagpur T20I: Deepak Chahar hat-trick helps India to bag the series

In cricket India has bagged the T20I series against bangladesh by winning the last and final match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, in Nagpur. Deepak Chahar is the man of the match.

The hat-trick by Deepak Chahar has helped India winning the match. He finishes with surreal figures of six for seven in 3.2 overs. Bangladesh are all out for 144.

Chasing 175 to win in Nagpur, Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) laid a strong platform with a 98-run stand for the 3rd wicket that threatened to take the game away from India. This was after Deepak Chahar’s initial burst of 1-0-1-2 where he removed Liton Das (9) and Soumya Sarkar (0) off successive deliveries to lift India early.

Earlier Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field. India has scored 174 runs with a loss of 5 wickets in twenty overs. S S Iyer scored 62 while K L Rahul made 52 runs.

Final Score

India 174/5 (20.0 ov)

Bangladesh 144/10 (19.2 ov)