New speed limit warning issued for drivers in UAE

A new speed limit warning was issued to all drivers in Abu Dhabi by the police. The Abu Dhabi police has asked all drivers to reduce their speed limit to 80 km.

In a series of tweets the the Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to follow safe driving practices during foggy weather conditions in the coming days. The Abu Dhabi police initiated this move as a part of carrying out the decision of the Traffic Safety Committee.

Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to commit to preventive procedures, such as stopping their vehicles in low visibility, while highlighting the importance of leaving an appropriate gap between vehicles to avoid accidents.

#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious

due to low visibility during #fog formation

The police also stressed the need to follow instructions on smart signs, and urged drivers to follow its messages sent via social media, which will aim to help them travel through fog. It also instructed drivers to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to drive in bad weather conditions.