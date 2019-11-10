Pop sensation Miley Cyrus ‘silenced’ until next year after vocal cord surgery

The pop sensation Miley Cyrus is in ‘mute’ rest after undergoing vocal cord surgery. She was consulting doctors for repeated tonsillitis when they discovered a minor vocal cord anomaly and suggested immediate surgery.

A source close to the Miley said she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year”. Miley Cyrus now 26, entered the showbiz with a bang with Disneys musical comedy ‘Hannah Montana’ as a teenager went on to perform many stage shows and even made a musical ‘Wrecking ball’ featuring herself nude.