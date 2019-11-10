Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with 108 mp camera: Know more

Samsung Galaxy S11 will be launched early next year. Samsung has not yet announced anything about the phone. But now it is rumoured that the new version of Samsung Galaxy will be coming with 108 megapixel camera. But still now no confirmation has been on this news.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

According to very reliable @Iceuniverse, Samsung Galaxy S11 will also use the 108 MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, however, with a few changes made to the sensor.

The 108 MP ISOCELL sensor was collaboratively developed by Xiaomi and Samsung and was released in August this year.

Coming back to Samsung Galaxy S11, previous leaks have also suggested that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s 2020 flagship chipset Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830.

At present Xiaomi only has launched a 108 MP camera phone. Xiaomi MI Note10 has 108 MP camera. Earlier Samsung has introduced three camera in Galaxy S10.

It has also been rumoured that at least one of the Samsung Galaxy S11 variants will come with support for 5G. The smartphone is also believed to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

Another (exclusive) S11 leak(?). In the Face Service app, Samsung has started to work on the UX_Picasso. Essentially, the UX for the S11. In reality, it doesn't say much about anything besides Samsung is actively working on facial recognition. pic.twitter.com/FNFrK158iu — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 28, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 in January, with an official announcement of the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.