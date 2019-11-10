Sanjay Raut:”BJP went ahead to form Govt in its own terms till yesterday,Shivsena will act on its plan now”

The indecisive claim for power continues in Maharashtra. The governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday invited the single largest party in Maharashtra -The BJP to form a government to which there is no response till now.

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday commented that “BJP went ahead to form Govt in its own terms till yesterday. If they fail to prove majority, Shivsena will act on its plan now”.He stressed in the meet that leaders of Shivsena are not businessmen and they will never strike a deal, as a deal is always correlated to personal profit and loss.’ A Shivsainik is never open for sale’ Raut said referring to the alleged horse trade for legislatures.

Raut added that if BJP fails to prove the majority till November 11, 8 PM, Sena will act on its own terms. There will be a meeting held at Udhav Thackeray’s residence on Sunday. He hinted of a possible alliance with Congress and Racampa saying conflicts on certain issues are common around parties striving for nation-building.