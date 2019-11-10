Sheikh Hamdan shares video of rain lashing UAE palace: Video

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday shared a video of heavy winds and rain lashing a palace grounds in the UAE. The video was hsred on his Instagram page.
Sheikh Hamdan’s Insta story indicated that the Crown Prince was flying from Dubai, as the Palm islands could be seen in the background. A while later, Sheikh Hamdan could be seen driving in a convoy on a palace grounds with the Abu Dhabi skyline in the background.
Earlier the UAE weather department has forecasted heavy rain and water surges in parts of the country from Saturday onwards.
