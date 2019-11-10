‘Shiv Sena has disrespected the mandate’: Accuses BJP

BJP will not form government in Maharashtra. BJP has withdrew itself from attempts to form the government.

The decision was announced by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday. Patil accused that Shiv Sena has disrespected the people’s mandate.

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NdCr4hO3Gn — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

“The mandate of the people of Maharashtra was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. We have informed our decision to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,” said patil outside Raj Bhavan.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of the state on Saturday invited the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to form the government in the state. The tenure of the 13th Assembly in Maharashtra has ended on Saturday midnight.

Maharashtra BJP President, Chandrakant Patil after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari: We will not form government in the state. pic.twitter.com/Bg3zrAwZzU — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won 161 seats in the 288 member assembly. BJP has won 105 seats and Shiv Sena has won 56 seats. But they had not been able to stake claim to form the next government as there is a tug of war between the two parties.

Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.