Smriti Mandhana beats Virat Kohli in scoring runs

In cricket, the Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana has become the second fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in one-day internationals.

The left-handed batter achieved this achievement during the third and final ODI against West Indies played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday which India won by six wickets.

The 23-year-old has become the third fastest woman after Belinda Clark and Meg Lanning to achieve the milestone.

Mandhana has scored 2,025 runs in 51 ODIs so far at an average of 43.08. She has scored four centuries and 17 fifties till now in her ODI career.

Navjot Sidhu (52), Sourav Ganguly (52) and Virat Kohli (53) follow Dhawan in the list.

Australia’s Belinda Clark holds the record for being the fastest batswoman to score 2,000 ODI runs. She had taken 41 innings and is followed by teammate Meg Lanning who required 45 innings to reach the landmark.

In men’s cricket, retired South Africa batsman Hashim Amla holds the distinction of being the fastest to 2,000-ODI runs. He had achieved the landmark in 40 innings.