Sunny Leone’s these videos will make you feel hot: Video

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is the most googled celebrity. She has been continuing in the top position of google searches and this shows how much she is a sensation. Sunny Leone often gives her fans a treat with some hot pictures.

Sunny the former pornstar from Canada rose into fame after she acted in Bollywood films. Apart from being a busy actress, Sunny is a social activist who works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the American Cancer Society.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber. Sunny and Weber adopted a girl child from Latur in 2017. On 2018, Sunny had twin boys through surrogacy.

Sunny is currently judging the reality show “Splitsvilla 12” and she will soon be seen in a horror-comedy titled “Coco-Cola” and Malayalam film “Rangeela”.