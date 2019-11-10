Swami Sandeepananda Giri shares a silent troll on Ayodhya Verdict

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with silent trolls on the Ayodhya verdict. He has shared a cartoon in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people ‘what you want masjid or mandir? And people saying multiple replies.

In another post he has shared the picture of Taj mahal. Earlier right-wing activists has claimed that Taj mahal was a ancient Hindu temple.

Earlier on Saturday Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict.

” Thousands and thousands greetings to Supreme Court for denying a chance to seek vote in the name of ‘Lord Rama’ forever. In Aiyappa’s issue too”, he wrote on Facebook.

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday allowed the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus.

The court has asked the union government to form a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple. The apex court also ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site. A five-judge bench made this verdict unanimously.

The verdict of the apex court of India has been welcomed by all sections of people.