Vistara Airlines launches new flights from Kerala

Indian budget airliner ‘Vistara Airlines’ has launched new flight service from Kerala. Vistara has launched Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi non-stop flight service . The vistara flight was welcomed in Thiruvanathapuram International Airport by ‘water salute’ on last day.

The daily flight from Thiruvananthapuram will take 3 hour 20 minutes to reach Delhi. The flight (UK 897) will depart Delhi at 7 am and will reach at Thiruvananthapuram at 10.20 am. The return flight from Thiruvanathapuram will take off at 11 am and will reach at Delhi on 2.20 pm.

Vistara is using Airbus A320 flights for the service.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. The Delhi based airliner has service to 34 destination inside and outside India.