Air Arabia hiring,Walk-in on November 23

Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia is looking for a female cabin crew. In a post on their Facebook page, the airline said it is organizing an open day at its headquarters on Saturday, November 23.
The airline the following criteria for candidates:
Age: between 20 to 26 years
> Minimum Height: 160 cm
> Weight: to be in proportion to age and height
> Language: Must be fluent in written and spoken English
> Minimum education: Higher Secondary level. The nursing qualification will be preferred
> Prior experience in customer service, hospitality, and cabin services will be preferred
> Clear skin with no marks or tattoos that would be visible whilst wearing the cabin crew uniform
> Medically/physically fit to perform cabin crew duties
> Ability to swim with aid of a flotation device
Post Your Comments