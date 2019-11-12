Groom dances after laying garland on brides neck,Shocked bride runs away seeing the bizzare dance

A groom opted to impress everyone with his self styled Nagin dance or snake dance but found himself in a comic situation. It is not clear till now if he improvised the dance to a ‘Snake style’ as he could not stand his feet and was fully bombed out by liquor.

Anyhow the incident which occurred on Sunday in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, scarred the hell out of the bride, that she screamed and run away. All the audiences were startled as the groom wriggled on the ground and made expressions of snake sting to all who approached to help him. The bride is an ITI diploma holder and the groom is a college drop out.

Both the families had agreed not to proceed with legal actions, but mediatory efforts to reconcile the bride had proved ineffective.