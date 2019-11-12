Actress Khushbu Sundar quits Twitter for this shocking reason

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has stop Twitter after being continually abused on social media. The acute negativity within the platforms was the primary cause why the Congress Spokesperson determined to bid goodbye to the platform.

Talking with The Information Minute, Khushbu Sundar stated, “I had to [quit] to prevail my sanity and keep it intact. I am not somebody who quits because of the trolls. For me, as a person, it was important that I remain who I am.”

Khushbu Sundar was majorly focused for her political opinions by the right-wing ideologues. She usually confronted the wrath of the individuals for her feedback on the BJP and the AIADMK.

The actress-turned-politician has at all times proven braveness to provide it again those that troll her over her political stand. In reality, just a few months in the past, she modified her identify to ‘khushbusundar..and it is NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP..’ on her Twitter in her struggle in opposition to the ruling get together.