Latest NewsNEWSIndiaCrime

After the loot thieves appreciate house wife,Writes in dressing table mirror” She is so beautiful”

Nov 12, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

After looting ornaments and valuables worth 60 lakhs from the home of Patna businessman Praveen Kumar, they left an unconventional notice for him. They scribed “Bhabi is very beautiful” with lipstick on the mirror of the dressing table which followed foul mouth to ‘Bhaiyya’.

The incident happened at Hanuman Nagar in Patna, around 2:30 am Sunday when 5-6 thieves broke into the home of the businessman. It is reported that Praveen Kumar and his family were not at home at the time of the incident. The robbers first locked the paying guests’ room who were living close to the house. Hearing weird sounds the neighbors woke up but found themselves locked.

They informed Praveen Kumar and he arrived and filed a complaint to Patna police. The case is in investigation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close