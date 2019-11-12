BJP chief whip joins AJSU

The chief whip of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Radha Krishna Kishore on Tuesday joined the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).Kishore joined the AJSU after being denied a ticket by the BJP. He was legislator from the Chattarpur Assembly seat.

“I was the chief whip of the party. I have resigned from the membership of the BJP and joined AJSU. The AJSU is being led by a son of the soil. The denial of ticket has surprised me and the people of the my constituency as well. I asked for the reason from the BJP as to why I was denied the ticket,” said Kishore after joining the AJSU.