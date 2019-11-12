Chemical attack : Over 50 children injured in China

More than 50 people, mostly children, were injured by a man who broke into a kindergarten in southwest China and sprayed them with corrosive liquid, local authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, a 23-year-old surnamed Kong, entered the kindergarten by climbing a wall before spraying victims with sodium hydroxide, said local authorities in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province.The attack took place on Monday at 3:35 pm (0735 GMT), authorities said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.Some 51 children and three teachers were admitted to hospital for treatment, two with “severe symptoms”.Police arrested Kong less than an hour after the attack.

“Because his parents divorced during his childhood, the lack of family warmth resulted in psychological distortion,” said local authorities, adding that Zhang’s work and life were unsatisfactory as well.All this created a “pessimistic mentality and thoughts about retaliating against society”, they said.Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years — usually involving knives.