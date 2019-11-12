CM Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi for access to more Pak Sikh shrines

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he would take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of prevailing upon Pakistan to grant Indian devotees open access to more historic gurdwaras across the border.The announcement was made during the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, where President Ram Nath Kovind joined the Chief Minister in leading the historic celebrations in the state.

Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among the galaxy of luminaries present at the state-level function to mark the occasion.The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also announced his government”s decision to honour Punjab Police personnel with ”Prakash Purb Tagma” (medal) for their service to the state in the true spirit of Guru Nanak”s ideology.

The Chief Minister also announced that the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations, which commenced last year, would continue till November 2020.Addressing a religious congregation, the Chief Minister said as per his government”s decision to release 550 convicts prematurely to mark the historic occasion, 450 had already been freed, while the others would be released over the next few months.The Chief Minister welcomed millions of devotees who had converged from different parts of the country and abroad here to participate in the Prakash Purb celebrations.