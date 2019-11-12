Pak Army Spokesman Asif Gafoor on Azadi March:” No time to interfere in petty Politics, Busy guarding borders”

The Pakistan Army, well known for military coupes of elected governments occasionally, had given an interesting reason on there continuing mute on the Azadi march held by major Pak opposition party Jamiyyat ul Ulema Islam led by Maulana Fazl Rahman.

Asif Gafoor was questioned by reporters yesterday whether the Army would take initiative to hold moderation talks between the Pak government and Jamiyyat ul Ulema Islam. To this military spokesman, Asif Gafoor replied that the Army is busy guarding the borders and it has no time to indulge in petty politics.

The opposition had earlier given an ultimatum of 48 hours, for PM Imran Khan to resign after which they will carry forward with the biggest protest march in the country.