President’s Rule imposed in Maharashtra

President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the order stating imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet had recommended President’s Rule in Maharashtra since no party could prove majority before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The state would now on fall under the direct control of the Union government. The Governor will continue to head the proceedings, representing the President of India – who is the head of the state.