Restaurentgoers will get filtered tap water free in Dubai

A new regulation directing Dubai restaurants to offer clients an option for free tap water will soon come to affect. Dubai Municipality will release the new regulation ‘Dubai food code 2020’ next year which aims at reducing the use of single-use plastics.

“Whenever you visit a hotel or restaurant, you can select whether to have filtered tap water or bottled water.”, said Amal Albedwawi, head of the drinking water control unit at the municipality addressing the 13th Dubai International Food Safety Conference on Monday.