Seven students arrested for ‘ghost’ prank videos

Seven youngsters were arrested for dressing up as ghosts and scaring people on the Bangalore streets on Monday. All those who were arrested are aged between 20 and 22 years.

According to police, the boys were charged under various bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but let off on bail later in the day. The boys were booked for criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

According to reports, the incident came into light when a policeman spotted the boys trying to scare the passersby and also homeless people sleeping on the streets. The same video is going viral on social media too.

According to police, some of them were identified as students of agriculture while others have completed their graduation and working with private firms.

“They were performing the acts as prank videos for their Youtube videos and wanted to raise the popularity of their channel,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Shashi Kumar said to a daily.

According to local policemen, the group also scared away vehicles taking people to the railway station. The DCP also pointed out that any two-wheeler approaching the group at high speed could have met with an accident that could have led to a loss of lives.