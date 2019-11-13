Actress share nude pictures to support singer Rabi Pirzada

Pakistani-Afghani actress Malish Heena Khan has shared her nude photos on social media to express her solidarity with the Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada.

Nude pictures of Rabi Pirzada, the controversial Pakistani singer has become viral on social media a few days ago. She has lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency.

Rabi later informed that she has decided to quit the showbiz. “I Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour”, Rabi tweeted.

Malisha created a Twitter page named @MalishaOfficial to support Rabi. She then shared her nude photos.