Aishwarya Lekshmi confirms role in Mani Ratnam’s epic

Mani Ratnam is all set to start his dream film titled Ponniyin Selvan. The shooting of the film will start on December 12 in Thailand. There are reports that Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be part of the film. Mani Ratnam has been trying to do a film on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy for quite some years.

A spectacular casting has been done for the film.Main casts of the film are Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Atharva, Aishwarya Rai, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Amala Paul, Keerthy Suresh, Rashi Khanna, Parthipan, Sharath Kumar and many others. Though there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan is also considered for the film there has been no official confirmation on it. Music is by A R Rehman and Ravi Varman wields camera for the film. Script is by Elango Kumaravel, who is also the scriptwriter of Rajeev Menon’s ‘Sarvam Thalamayam’. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.