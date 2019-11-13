Chandrayaan-2 sends latest 3-D pictures of Moon : Watch Here

ISRO on Wednesday released new three-dimensional images from the moon’s surface captured by the Chandrayaan -2. The images of a crater from the lunar surface was captured by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 aboard Chandrayaan-2.

“Have a look of 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of #Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface,” ISRO tweeted from its official handle. The triplet images from TMC-2 when processed into Digital Elevation Models, enable mapping of surface landform morphologies.