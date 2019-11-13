Gas leak in prawn factory : Over 90 workers hospitalised

Over 90 workers have fallen ill after an incident of Ammonia gas leak at a prawn processing factory Falcon Marine in Balasore, Odisha on Wednesday night.

The affected workers have been rushed to the Balasore Headquarters Hospital.

In September, many residents in Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser’s plant in the Chembur suburb. Nine fire engines were sent to various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said. A police official said no injuries were reported.

The Odisha incident takes us back to the Bhopal gas tragedy which is remembered across the globe as the worst industrial mishap of the world.