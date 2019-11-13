Like Ayodhya, go by Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala: Kadakampally Surendran to BJP

Kadakampally Surendran, the Devaswom Minister in Kerala has asked the BJP to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala as it welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. He said this as an answer to a question raised by BJP MLA O.Rajagopal in assembly.

” Society expects more from a personality like Rajagopal. Now the Ayodhya case verdict has come, your party has welcomed it with open arms. Hope the same attitude will be there with respect to the Sabarimala issue” said Kadakampally Surendran.

O.Rajagopal has asked about the arrangements made at the Sabarimala temple ahead of the annual pilgrimage season. He accused that the number of devotees came down last year and the left government is supporting the entry of the atheists and left activists.

” Please do not encourage anti-social and goons to go to Sabarimala like last time’ Kadakampally Surendran replied to this.