Love Meter : These are the five type of WhatsApp messages girls send only to their lovers

If someone you like sends you frequent messages and you are at your wits’ end trying to figure out if she is interested or not, here’s a little help. This is what girls said about the types of messages women send only to a guy they are interested in and are willing to date.

Personal emojis or stickers

According to a research, people use specific emojis while texting based on the kind of relationship they share with the other person. For example, during formal conversations, people would avoid using emojis or stickers. The emojis shared between friends are different from those sent by a lover. So, if your girl has been sending love emojis or stickers with kisses while texting you, there are chances that she really likes you and might be waiting for you to ask her for a date.

She asks about your off days and looks forward to it

In case she frequently texts you asking about your plans during your off days, she might be looking forward to being a part of it. Next time she sends you a text on Saturday morning asking, you can subtly suggest that you are looking forward to meeting her and would like to go on a date with her. That’s not too difficult, is it?

Comments on your WhatsApp profile picture or status

Is she too quick to notice that you have changed your WhatsApp profile picture or status? And not just that, she never wastes any minute to text you a comment about the same the moment you put up a new profile picture or status. This means she checks your messages regularly and this points to one thing for sure—she is really interested in you!

Uses the guy’s nickname in texts

If a woman uses your nickname while texting you, there could not be a better sign than this. We generally call someone by his nickname when we are comfortable being with that person. Addressing a person by his nickname also suggests they are more than just acquaintances, right?