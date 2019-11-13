Maoists couple arrested

Andhra pradesh police has arrested a couple for allegedly participating in revolutionary activities of Maoists. Police had also seized incriminating Maoist literature, laptops, pen drives and correspondence letters with the Maoists from the couple.

Special teams of Rachakonda police arrested Narla Ravi Sharma (54), and his wife Bellapu Anuradha(56) after getting a tip off.

As per police Sharma is a member of the Bihar committee of the Maoists, was in-charge of ‘military affairs’ in Bihar and Jharkhand and supervised security arrangements for the 9th Congress at Bheembundh forest in Bihar. He worked closely with Jammu Joint Student Federation.

Sharma was arrested in 2009 by Hazaribagh police of Jharkhand. He was released on bail on April 4, 2016, and was staying with Anuradha, an ex-station committee member of the Maoists.

Sharma was booked in 11 cases in Jharkhand, four cases in Hyderabad and one at Chintapalli of AP.

The police alleged that he met Maoist ex-central committee members Jantu Mukherjee and B.P. Singh at Kolkata and Varanasi Subramanyam in the city.

Sharma was actively involved in the formation of All India Forum against Hindutwa Fascist Offensive in February 2019 at Delhi.