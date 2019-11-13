Monkey uses zoo keeper’s phone to do some online shopping ; CCTV visuals goes viral

A zoo monkey in China was able to make an online purchase after its keeper forgot to bring her phone with her when she went out to get food for the animal.

The astonishing moment happened on Wednesday at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China, according to reports.

Lv Mengmeng, the zoo worker, said she was checking daily necessities on an e-commerce site while using her phone when she realized the monkey was hungry. She reportedly forgot to bring her phone with her when she got up to get some food.

When she entered her office, Lv saw a few order confirmations for the items she did not purchase. After checking the surveillance camera, she discovered the monkey had taken her phone and began playing with the screen.

Lv was reportedly checking out and marking items on the site ahead of an annual sale before she went to fetch food for the monkey. However, her plan to take advantage of the Single’s Day sale ended suddenly as the monkey accidentally emptied her shopping cart.