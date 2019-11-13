New payment service launched by Facebook

Social media platform Facebook has launched a new payment service. Named ‘Facebook pay’, the payment system will work across its app ecosystem-Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The payment system will begin rolling out on Facebook and Messenger this week in USA. Facebook Pay supports most major credit cards and debit cards. It also supports payPal.

A user can start using Facebook Pay on Facebook or Messenger with just a few taps. Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Facebook pay’ on the Facebook app or website, add a payment method. It is ready. The users can add a PIN or use device biometrics such as touch or face ID recognition.