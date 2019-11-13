Offered lift, girl abducted and gang-raped by two

A 16-year-old student on her way to college at Parigi was kidnapped and raped multiple times by two persons who offered her a lift on Monday.

The victim, a resident of Pudur in Vikarabad district, is pursuing a vocational course at a college in Parigi. On Monday morning, she took a bus to Parigi and was walking towards her college, when two strangers on a bike offered her a lift to her college.

She accepted and got on to the bike, police said. They took her to the outskirts of Parigi, where she was raped by one of the strangers. The she was taken to the outskirts of Vikarabad 20 km away where the other man raped her. They abandoned her at Parigi.

The victim went to the police and lodged a complaint.