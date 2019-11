Several trains cancelled due to maintenance work in Shornur

Many trains were cancelled and some trains were re-scheduled due to maintenance work in Shornur depot.

Ernakulam-kannur express(16305), Kannur- Alappuzha express (16308), Hyderabad- Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express( 17230), Lokamanya Tilak- Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express( 16345) will be late by 20 minutes on 16, November.

Kozhikode-Thrissur passenger ( 56664), Thrissur-Kozhikode passenger (56663) trains will not operate between Thrissur to Shornur on 20, November. Ernakulam-Kannur Express (16305) will leave 1and half hour late on 20 November. Kannur-Alappuzha express will be leav by two hours on 20th November.

Nagercoil-Mangalore express (16606), Lokamanya Tilak- Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express( 16345) and Hyderabad- Thiruvananthapuram Sabari express( 17230)will be late by 30 minutes. Alappuzha-Dhanbad express(13352) will reach Coimbatore on 23, November by 50 minutes.